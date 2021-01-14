TRUMP In U-Turn As He Releases A Video Message Condemning The Capitol Riots of last week



President Trump has done a full U-turn and released a video message in which he condemns the rioting at the US capitol last January 6, shortly after the House Of Representatives had voted 232 votes to 197 in favour of impeaching him for the second time.

In the message, posted on the White House’s official Twitter account, Trump said, “As I have said the incursion of the US capitol struck at the very heart of our republic. It angered and appalled millions of Americans across the political spectrum”.

He continued, “I want to be very clear, I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week. Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country, and no place in our movement. No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans. If you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement, you are attacking it. And you are attacking our country”.

