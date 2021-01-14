Tobin and Google taxes delayed as collection not yet possible

THE much-vaunted Spanish Tobin and Google taxes due to be reported in February and April respectively will have to be postponed due to a number of problems.

Not only are the necessary orders and regulations not yet to be put in place to make the imposition of these taxes legal, but computer platforms have not been completed to allow for their reporting and collection.

What is not known at the moment is whether the taxes will be retrospective once everything is in place or those responsible for paying will be let off any back dating.

