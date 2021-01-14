Tintin Art Fetches Record €3.2 Million in Online Sale

AN ORIGINAL art piece of iconic Belgian comic book hero Tintin has sold for a record-breaking €3.2 million in an online sale.

The artwork, painted by Tintin’s creator Herge, was designed as the cover of the legendary boy reporter’s fifth comic book adventure, The Blue Lotus.

It depicts Tintin and his trusted dog Snowy hiding in a porcelain pot, with an oriental style designed to evoke the book’s China setting. The 1936 comic was released with an alternative cover due to the high costs of reproduction, and this original piece was reportedly gifted by Herge to his publisher’s son.

Paris-based auction house Artcurial broke Tintin sale records with their €3.2 million price tag, beating a previous record of €2.5 million fetched for two original comic book pages in 2015.

Tintin comic books remain a beloved cultural right of passage for children across the globe and have sold 200 million copies across countless translations. The series follows the eponymous youthful investigative reporter and his motley crew of friends as they travel the globe on exciting adventures. The books are renowned for their extraordinary level of detail despite their simple ligne claire (straight line) style typical of Franco-Belgian bande dessinee (comics).

Herge, whose real name was George Remi, lived a quiet life in contrast to his beloved creation – scarcely traveling from his native Belgium due to his devotion to art and research.

