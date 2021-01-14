THIEVES steal three luxury cars in Spain’s Valencia before ramming Guardia Civil patrol with a Porsche

A gang of criminals stole three high-end cars – a Porsche Panamera, an Audi A7 Sportback and an Infiniti Q30 from a business in an industrial centre in Riba-roja de Turia in the early hours of Wednesday morning, January 13. The culprits broke into the office after disabling the security alarm, located the keys for the cars and simply drove them away. Investigating officers believe the men were part of an Eastern European crime gang who steal cars in Spain and export them under different registration and VIN numbers.

Security called the Riba-roja Guardia Civil when they noticed the gate was open, and officers crossed paths with the thieves in El Oliveral industrial estate. The driver of the Porsche rammed one of the Guardia Civil patrol cars before fleeing the scene; officers gave chase but lost the luxury vehicles.

Hours later, the National Police located one of the stolen vehicles abandoned on a street in Valencia with a flat tyre.

