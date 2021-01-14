Spanish Cyclist Covered 43 Countries During Pandemic

SPANISH cyclist covered 43 countries and nearly 30,000 kilometres during the coronavirus pandemic

Thirty-year-old engineer Nil Cabuti finally put his feet back on home soil when he pedalled into Barcelona on December 28 after a gruelling ten months on the road, which took him through 43 countries in Europe on his bike, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Before the pandemic hit, Cabuti planned on cycling from the Catalan capital to Singapore, by a few days into his journey, in Italy, lockdown restrictions forced him to change his plans.

“It was March and they were stopping all the cars at the police checkpoints, but they didn’t stop me,” he recalls. “The police took a look at me, but they let me go. Every day seemed like it could be the last, that they would send me home,” Cabuti said.

The cyclist’s trip didn’t take him as far as Singapore, but he said he still intends to try a few more long journeys, preferably when the coronavirus pandemic is over and travel is more favourable.

“I didn’t get to see a lot of things,” he says. “Amsterdam was like a ghost town, and I did the Camino de Santiago without being able to enjoy the anthropological aspect of it.”

