Spain’s Andalucía Sees A Slight Drop in Covid Infections

SPAIN’S Andalucía sees a slight drop in the number of new Covid infections in the past 24 hours

The Community of Andalucía has registered 5,723 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, January 14 according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health; while this figure is slightly lower than Wednesday’s count of 6,882, it still represents the second-highest number of new Covid cases in one day since the pandemic began. The number of Covid-related deaths has also gone down in the past 24 hours, with an additional 29 fatalities recorded compared with 23 on the previous day.

More worryingly, the incidence rate of coronavirus cases continues to creep up, now standing at 405.1 per 100,000 inhabitants; this is a dramatic increase on the 192 registered on the same day last week.

Malaga continues to lead in Andalucía with 1,287 new cases – the second consecutive day on which infections surpassed 1,000. Malaga is closely followed by Sevilla with 976 cases, Cadiz with 849 and Granada with 661 infections. Next comes Almeria, with 582 cases, followed by Cordoba on 490, Jaen with 474 and Huelva with 404.

In other grim news, hospitalisations in Andalucía from coronavirus have increased for the twelfth day running, with an additional 94 people hospitalised in the past 24 hours, 286 of whom are in the ICU.

