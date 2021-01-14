Snapchat makes Trump’s ‘indefinite’ ban PERMANENT, accusing him of ‘inciting violence’ & ‘spreading misinformation’.

Popular American multimedia messaging app Snapchat has banned US President Donald Trump from its platform for good, turning a temporary suspension into a permanent one while arguing the commander in chief used his account to “incite violence” and spread disinformation.

“In the interest of public safety, and based on [Trump’s] attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account,” a spokesperson for Snap Inc., which owns Snapchat, said.

The company said the decision came after it assessed what “long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community” following Trump’s “indefinite” suspension last week.

Snapchat is the latest social media site to ban the president, following similar actions by Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter, among others. Some have handed out only temporary bans, while others have opted to make them permanent.

The Big Tech purge was prompted by a violent disturbance at the US Capitol last week, which left at least five dead after a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the building as Congress convened to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. The platforms have argued that Trump helped to incite the riot, or did not do enough to rein in his backers after the unrest erupted.