LOCKDOWN dodging skiers trying to escape the UK stopped at the Eurostar

A group of lockdown flouters attempting to travel to Switzerland for a skiing holiday amid the tough UL Lockdown with stopped by French border police on Wednesday, January 13 as they tried to board the Eurostar at London’s St Pancras. Under current Covid restrictions in the UK, foreign travel is prohibited with residents being told to stay in ‘your local area’ unless travel is legally permitted, meaning your ‘village, town or part of a city where you live’.

-- Advertisement --



A train manager at the Eurostar posted a photo of the group on Twitter and said:

“I really fancy a trip with my family to eat chips in Brussels but there’s a global pandemic on right now.

“If we all do our bit and are patient for this final push, then hopefully we can get back to doing all of those things we love.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Skiers Trying To Escape Lockdown Stopped At Eurostar”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.