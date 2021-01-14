Seville Thug Imprisoned, Drugged, and Abused Sister for Months

POLICIA NACIONAL has arrested a man accused of imprisoning, drugging, and abusing his estranged sister for months in Seville province.

The accused and his sister had not seen each other for twenty years, as she lived in the south of France and he had spent significant time in prison. Following the death of their mother, the victim moved in with her brother to their hometown of Dos Hermanas, just outside Seville. She planned to stay short while in order to sort out their late mother’s paperwork, and for the first week they enjoyed an ordinary relationship.

However, the man gradually became increasingly menacing and threatening to his sister. He began by berating her, forbidding her from leaving the home, and warning her not to speak a word of his appalling treatment of her. Over the course of over two months, his crimes escalated.

He began dragging her across the home and savagely assaulting her both physically and sexually. In one of his most depraved actions, he changed her medication so that he could continue his sexual assaults while his sister was unconscious.

The woman’s ordeal only came to an end when the house of horrors was visited by another sister, who saw the extensive bruises and cuts across the victim’s body. They both fled to France, where local police encouraged them to report the abuse to Spanish authorities.

A station in Girona, in the north of Spain, passed on the woman’s testimony to Sevillian officers who arrested the thug at his home roughly 15km south of the Andalucian capital. The accused has more than 50 previous criminal convictions, including one for sexual assault.

