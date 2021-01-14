SEARCH for missing cyclist reveals human remains as cops hunt for Tony Parsons.

Tony, aged 63 when he went missing nearly three and a half years ago, was on a charity cycle event in September 2017 and was riding to his home in Tillicoultry from Fort William, Inverness-shire. He had been seen outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel on September 29 at around 11.30 pm.

-- Advertisement --



Police have found human remains at a country estate in the Bridge of Orchy, Argyll and the 28,000-acre grounds are being searched by specialist officers. The remains were discovered on Tuesday. Further developments in the case happened last month as police made two arrests, both of men aged 29.

Alan Somerville, Detective Chief Inspector said, “This is clearly a significant development and extensive work is ongoing to recover the remains and confirm their identity.

“We have informed Mr Parsons’ family, who are being supported by specialist officers.

“The thoughts of everyone involved in the investigation are with them at this difficult time.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Search for Missing Cyclist Reveals Human Remains”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.