This morning viewers were amazed and heartened by a simple act of generosity by Philip himself.

After a clearly distraught viewer rang in and explained she could not eat or sleep with intense worry over a £700 electric bill Presenter Philip Schofield said it would be looked after one way or another referring to the outstanding amount.

-- Advertisement --



Patricia, the viewer who its discovered is 73 years old, was supposed to send her readings into her new supplier, but it was a little too much for her and the bill mounted up.

Money Matters expert Martin Lewis was on hand after the show to explain to Patricia how to send readings in, as it was an integral part of the agreement you sign with the energy supplier.

The presenter gesturing at holly his co-presenter said: “we’ll pay it for you.”

A kind gesture indeed in confusing and frightening times for older people.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “SCHOFIELD we’ll get the bill ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.