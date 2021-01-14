Rota Naval Base bans US sailors from eating off the compound

THE North American commander at Rota Naval Base in Cadiz has once again banned its sailors from eating in establishments that are located off the military compound.

This was announced by the Base through social networks after the increase in positive cases of coronavirus throughout Andalucia.

They are also banned from travelling to provinces such as Malaga or Granada.

The aim is to avoid new infections within the military compound, according to David Baird in the statement.

This will directly affect businesses in Rota that have a large majority of North American sailors among their clientele.

According to Baird, these measures are necessary to protect the ability to meet the requirements of the military mission, keep schools open on the military compound and continue to offer most basic services.

He appealed to the responsibility of North American citizens and has requested that they stay home as much as possible until the figures fall again.

Regarding the vaccine, Baird assures that the anticovid vaccination campaign will be carried out in due time, implying that the Rota Naval Base plans to provide doses to all residents.

Finally, he sent a message of encouragement to the military and residents assuring that these restrictions will be relaxed once the vaccination campaign begins.

