Remembering Mike Molina a mentor to so many musicians and DJs

EXCLUSIVE: ALTHOUGH DJ Mike Molina had met the Shamoon family who own iconic hotels in Marbella, it wasn’t until 2020 that he became music manager of Puente Romano, MC Hotels and Nobu Marbella.

Born in 1957 to Spanish parents who lived and worked in the UK, he was one of four children and his parents decided that it was best for the siblings to grow up in Spain whilst they continued to work in the UK.

Mike was bilingual and was taught by nuns in Galicia with whom he kept a strong link, even after he returned to the UK in 1966 where he completed his education and became a great lover of the music of David Bowie.

In fact, music was a major passion and his mantra was “I don’t get tired of breathing … therefore I don’t get tired of music” and after moving to Las Palmas, he became a very busy and popular DJ at the Utopia discotheque.

He married in 1981 and had a daughter, Tania and although he split with her mother Antonia, he was delighted when Tania gave birth to her own daughter Aitana and he became a grandfather.

Music continued to be important and Mike moved to Madrid where he became involved in production as well as promoting events and was the driving force in persuading international DJs to come firstly to the Spanish capital and then to Marbella.

He was attracted to this cosmopolitan city on the Costa del Sol and eventually moved there when he took over the role of Music Manager at the hotels owned by the Shamoons and he was responsible for the entire range of music played there.

This meant that he would employ DJs, book artists and prepare all of the ambient music that was played in the public areas which had to be up-to-date, yet not impinge on guest’s quiet enjoyment of the facilities.

Just four years ago, he auditioned a London born singer, Sumaia Alaez who had previously been a long-term backing singer (with her sister Maya) for Jeffrey Daniel formerly of Shalamar and she became a regular act in the Puente Romano.

According to Sumaia, they immediately became great friends and she compared their relationship to that of the Sun and the Moon and she learnt a huge amount from her mentor Mike who was always happy to share his knowledge with all of the groups and musicians that he worked with.

Summing him up in a few words, Sumaia said “Mike was the epitome of class, elegance and wisdom and was my true mentor.”

Sadly, his health began to fail but he continued to work as hard as ever and Sumaia was with him on the day in 2018 that he discovered that he had contracted leukaemia and was with him on his last day as well.

She and her mother were determined that he would be protected during lockdown, especially as he had also undergone a major heart operation and he moved in with them for three months so that he didn’t have to worry about going out or caring for himself.

During that time, they developed a great deal of music which will be released over time and he couldn’t wait to be able to return to his work at the Puente Romano as he just wouldn’t allow his illness to get the better of him.

The next step was to undertake a course of chemotherapy and for a while his physical strength began to improve, although his mental strength and his spirit never weakened.

His very last presentation was to arrange the music and entertainment for a Nero Premium Vodka launch party organised by Euro Weekly News in the Supper Club at Puente Romano on December 4.

Then things got too much for him and he returned to Sumaia’s home for the last few weeks of his life and even on his last day he tried to get out of bed, but it proved to be too much of a struggle and his body gave in although his spirit still remains with Sumaia and his Puente Romano family.

A special ceremony was held at the same Supper Club in which friends from near and far (including via video conferencing) remembered Mike Molina who had played such an important part in all of their lives.

Sumaia sang as, did sister Maya (with popular singer Thomas Henry) and an olive tree was planted in the grounds of the hotel for which a plaque in the form of a record is being produced which states: ‘A tree has been planted in the gardens so that his spirit will live forever.’

In addition to the tree, music mixed by Mike Molina is also being played in that area of the garden which gives a quite ethereal effect to what is a beautiful area within the grounds of the hotel.