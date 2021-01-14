Released on bail man who cut off rival’s hand in a fight

A MAN who cut off another’s hand during a fight in Lucena, Cordoba, has been released on bail of €4,000.

The events took place on June 18, 2020, at around 5am in La Lata area of the town when two rival families started a fight for reasons which are not known.

Local and National Police intervened to control the fight, and the accused took a scythe shaped sword and cut off another man’s hand.

At first, both the sword and the amputated hand were hidden, but they were found several hours later by police, following a search. The hand was found in a rubbish container.

The injured man was taken to the Infanta Margarita Hospital in Cabra, where attempts to reattach his hand were performed, but he was later sent to the Virgen del Rocio Hospital in Sevilla where plastic surgeons successfully performed the operation.

A court in Lucena has been released with charges after paying €4,000 bail.

