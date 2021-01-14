FINESTRAT’S infants and primary schools have 40 air purifiers fitted with HEPA filters.

The town hall has also acquired 40 carbon dioxide meters, announced Finestrat mayor Juanfran Perez Llorca.

-- Advertisement --



“We hope this will alleviate the difficult situation in classrooms owing to anti-Covid health and safety measures obliging us to air them,” he said.

Parents had complained about the conditions their children were enduring during the recent cold weather, the mayor said.

“We shall have to continue to air classrooms but installing the purifiers will increase the children’s safety and comfort,” he added.

Perez Llorca visited the Municipal Nursery School where he emphasised the town hall’s “total willingness” to help with local schools’ needs.

“The town hall is really glad to help in a situation that is very difficult situation for pupils and teachers,” the mayor said.

“Children will be able to have the windows closed at certain times now that their classrooms have equipment that helps to renew the air and reduces the Covid-19 risk.”

Perez Llorca explained that the Generalitat’s Education department intends to equip schools with purifiers but owing to delays in distribution – and on learning that not all classroom would be covered – Finestrat town hall decided to take action as soon as possible.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Purified air for Finestrat schools.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.