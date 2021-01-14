Predatory Ex-Police Officer Jailed

A PREDATORY Ex-Police Officer has been jailed after sentencing at Birmingham Crown Court.

Emerson Estridge, aged 45, from Highland Road in Leamington Spa, attended a court hearing on December 4 last year, where he admitted to four counts of corruption during his time with the police.

Estridge had resigned in June 2019 after a series of allegations were made against him. In July a hearing found that if Estridge had not previously resigned, then he would have been dismissed.

Estridge used his police powers for his own gain and was first charged with one count of sexual assault and six counts of improper use of his police powers. He had developed relationships with crime victims, including sexual relationships.

Vanessa Jardine, Deputy Chief Constable said, “Estridge took advantage of his position as a member of West Midlands Police to pursue improper relationships for sexual and emotional gain. This was completely unacceptable and a clear breach of the standards of professional behaviour.

“A proactive investigation by our Counter Corruption Unit identified the gravity of offending and led to Estridge pleading guilty “. Jardine also commented that, “Serving and protecting the public is paramount and it is vital that our communities have the utmost trust and confidence in everything that we do.”

Birmingham Crown Court sentenced Estridge to 18 months in jail on Monday.

