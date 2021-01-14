Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Receive Covid Vaccines

POPE Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI receive their Covid vaccines today (January 14) as the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in the Vatican began its rollout.

“I can confirm that as part of the vaccination program of the Vatican City State, as of today, the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to Pope Francis and to the Pope Emeritus,” said Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office in response to journalists’ questions.

84-years-old Pope Francis recently lost his personal doctor, Fabrizio Soccorsi, after he reportedly passed away from COVID-19 complications aged 78. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is 93-years-old.

In the atrium of the Paul VI Hall of Vatican City, the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 began this Wednesday, January 13, confirmed Matteo Bruni.

The priority, as already communicated by the Governorate’s Health and Hygiene Directorate, is given to health and public safety personnel, the elderly and personnel most frequently in contact with the public.

Vaccinations will be given to citizens, employees and pensioners of the Vatican, but also to family members who receive assistance from the FAS (Health Care Fund). The vaccination campaign is entirely voluntary, according to the Vatican.

For the time being, people under the age of 18 are excluded from vaccinations as “studies including this age group have not yet been carried out”, the Vatican said.

