Police Investigate The Disappearance Of 19-Year-Old Prostitute In Spain’s Valencia

POLICE investigate the disappearance of a 19-year-old Romanian prostitute in Spain’s Valencia

Police in Albal in the Valencian Community have launched a murder investigation after a young prostitute disappeared without a trace. Nineteen year old Romanian woman Florina G was working next to the Silla track in Albal when she got into a client’s car on Friday afternoon, January 8.

The woman’s roommate contacted the Guardia Civil in Alfafar when she didn’t return home, and it was quickly established that, after driving off with the client, she also failed to return to where she was working from.

Florina’s case has now been handed over to the Homicide Group, who are working on the assumption that the young prostitute was kidnapped or attacked by a client.

