Pensioner fighting for his life after being stabbed by burglar

Tara Rippin
A pensioner is fighting for his life after being stabbed by burglar who broke into his home.

THE 65-year-old suffered puncture wounds to his abdomen and chest during the terrifying ordeal in Halam just before 4.15am today (Thursday, January 14).

The intruder is believed to have smashed his way into the back of the house.

The victim went to investigate the sound of breaking glass before being stabbed by the suspect, who then ran off.


The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre for surgery, where he remains in a serious condition.

Officers were on the scene within minutes with an extensive response including dogs officers.


Detective Inspector Gayle Hart, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a horrific incident which has left a man fighting for his life and his family who were upstairs at the time are extremely shocked and upset by the ordeal.

“The victim is in the intensive care unit and is currently in a serious but stable condition.

“Detectives are working hard to establish the circumstances and progress the investigation as quickly as possible.

“We’re continuing to make enquiries and are determined to bring those responsible to justice, and we would reassure the public that reports such as this are taken extremely seriously.”

Anyone with information about the incident, or who saw anything suspicious in the area between around 2am and 5am, is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 44 of 14 January 2021.

