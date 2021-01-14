PAIR jailed for a violent humiliating attack on a vulnerable man in his own home.

The pair of thugs broke into a man’s home through a window in Lyndale Road, Coventry, at 1.30 am in October 2019. Joshua Wise aged 21, and Stuart Keeling aged 24, pinned their victim down on his bed before stabbing and humiliating him.

-- Advertisement --



The 35-year-old victim was subjected to a half hour attack by the thugs where Wise spat in the victims face and offered Keeling to “have a free hit”, while the victim was pinned down. Wise was given a kitchen knife by Keeling and proceeded to stab their victim in the back and then boast that “I’ve just shanked you”.

The final and humiliating stage of the home invasion was to force the man to squirt washing up liquid over his body as the pair mistakenly believed that it would destroy any DNA evidence. They also threatened the victim to keep quiet, but it did not work.

After the victim spoke up to police and an appeal was issued the pair of thugs handed themselves in to the police. Wise was jailed for eight-and-a-half years and Keeling from Shirley Road, Coventry, was jailed for five years 10 months.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pair Jailed for Violent and Humiliating Attack on Vulnerable Man”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.