Paedophile Gang Leader Dead

A leader of a paedophile gang that wanted to abolish the age of consent has died aged 66.

Notorious gang leader Steven Freeman was serving time at HMP Bure, close to Norwich just before his death.

The circumstances of his death are that he tested positive for coronavirus on December 17 2020, following this test he was isolated and subsequently died 3 weeks later.

He was jailed in 2011 for possession of indecent photographs of children. He was the leader of the Paedophile Information Exchange, and he resided at Bellingham south London.

He died on January 5, 2021, after his death was confirmed by a prison spokesperson.

An insider from the prison said he wouldn’t be missed; Freeman was the leader of a truly vile organisation.

