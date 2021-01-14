Overcoming Covid ‘as good as getting the jab’

OVERCOMING Covid is ‘as good as getting the jab’ in terms of protection from future infection

A new study carried out by Public Health England on some 21,000 NHS workers that contracting Covid and overcoming the virus offered the same protection as the leading vaccines. In fact, the researchers found that the “vast majority” of those in the study remained immune against coronavirus for six months, making contracting Covid “at least as good” as the jab when it comes to protection.

Lead researcher Professor Susan Hopkins, Senior Medical Advisor at PHE, said: “Prior infection looks as good as the vaccine, at least at this time interval [six months], which is very good news for the population.

“And it will help alongside vaccine to give level of immunity in the population that would start to reduce transmission.

“So overall this is good news, it allows people to feel that prior infection protects them from future infections, but at the same time it is not complete protection.”

Of the 20,787 individuals studied for more than five months, while a rare few did re-contract the disease, it was found that a whopping 90 per cent retained immunity against Covid.

Prof Hopkins added: “What we’re saying here is that it is good at protecting people – but it’s not 100 per cent protected, and therefore people still need to follow the rules.

“Yes there’s a [immune] response, it’s at least six months which is good and reassuring, for the vast majority.

“But there is a risk of infection nonetheless, there is a risk of transmission.

“So we want to strike a note of caution for people to not change how they’re managing their current situation, particularly in relation to transmission to vulnerable people.”

