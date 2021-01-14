One Dead And Several Critical After Mass Suicide Attempt

ONE person is dead and several are in a critical condition after a mass suicide attempt in New York

Police and firefighters in Queens in New York are still trying to piece together the details of what they initially believed to be a mass suicide attempt at a home on Hempstead Avenue at 6:29am on Thursday morning, January 14. When firefighters and a hazmat team responded to the 911 call, they found a knife-wielding 30-year-old man acting erratically.

A search of the house uncovered the man’s 72-year-old father had been stabbed to death, while his 70-year-old mother and two other relatives, aged 29 and 31, were unconscious. They remain in hospital in a critical condition.

Dudley, 44, who works nearby, said: “I came to work this morning around 8am and the place was swarming with cops.

“There was cops everywhere, firefighters everywhere.

“I’ve been here for five years and I’ve never seen anything like this. This area usually nice, cool, calm.”

