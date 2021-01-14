Oliva Bar Caught Breaking Rules – Claim They Were Filming TV Show

A BAR in Oliva, a municipality in the Valencian Community, got caught by Guardia Civil officers yesterday (January 13) breaking COVID rules and restrictions – however, they claim they were filming for a Valencian TV show.

When Guardia Civil officers attended the bar at around 6.30 pm they reportedly found 20 people inside – which was in breach of the rules – as the hospitality industry in the Valencia Community must close their establishments by 5 pm.

However, the owner of the bar and the cook, who were both warned for there part in the events, claimed they were filming a cookery programme for Valencian Regional TV, although upon request from the officers, they could not provide any proof that this was the case.

Officers collected the personal information on all the people present at the bar, who were not complying with the rules and restrictions of the pandemic, and will be proposed for sanctions.

Oliva is currently under perimeter confinement after a decree passed by the Ministry of Health on January 5.

As of Wednesday, January 13, the town has a cumulative incidence of 1,127 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants, since there are 284 confirmed infected, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

