NEGATIVE Covid Test For Arrivals Into England Is CHANGED To Now Start Next Monday instead of this Friday



The UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tonight (Wednesday) tweeted a message outlining a change to his proposed plan announced last week, that required all arrivals into England to show a negative Covid test result.

His tweet read, “To give international arrivals time to prepare, passengers will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before departure to England from MONDAY 18 JANUARY at 4am”, after the original proposal had been to start the scheme at 4am this Friday 15.

The new rules will require all passengers entering England by plane, boat, or train to present a negative test result done within 72 hours of their date of travel to England, or face a fine of £500.

The rules apply to all arriving foreign nationals, plus UK nationals, but not to travellers from Ireland, or any other part of the UK, St Helena, Ascension, or The Falkland Islands.

After 4am on January 21, any arrivals from Barbados, Antigua, St Lucia, and Barbuda, will also need to present a negative test result.

