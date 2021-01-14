Naming names in Calpe

MOST English-speakers refer to Calpe although its official name has been Calp since 2009.

Twelve years later, Ciudadanos and Partido Popular (PP) councillors have voted to restore the previous double version of Calpe/Calp.

The decision earned criticism from the Compromis and Defendamos parties, who voted against the motion- The PSOE socialists abstained although the local spokesman Santos Pastor described the decision as “a huge mistake.”

Pastor also cited the Academia Valenciana de la Llengua, whose experts ruled in 2008 that Calpe was the correct version of the municipality’s name.

At that time, a Bloc-PP-PSD coalition controlled the town hall and PP councillors backed the name-change proposed by the then-mayor, Joaquim Tur from the Bloc party.

Nevertheless, the name Calpe remained in use and a succession of PP town halls have used the old name in publicity campaigns.

During the last council meeting, PP spokesman, Paco Avargues, argued that none of the councillors who voted in favour of the motion remained at the town hall. Nor was there any intention of banishing the Calp version, he said.

Calpe’s current mayor Ana Sala also reminded Pastor that his party voted against the 2008 name-change, which she described as a “whim” on Tur’s part.

