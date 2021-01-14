‘Naive’ Dealer Thought Secret Encrochat Messages Would Protect Him

‘NAIVE’ dealer thought his secret EncroChat messages would protect him from the police.

Richard Marshall, aged 37, a ‘naive’ drug dealer from Blacon in Chester, had been using the secret phone network EncroChat that has been used by criminals across Europe. But little did he know that police had cracked EncroChat, in an enormous police operation.

Marshall used codenames such as ‘UsefulOx’ and ‘Nova-Case’ as he openly talked drugs on the network between 29 November 2019 and 1 July 2020.

Police raided the Blacon address on July 1 2020 and discovered and seized drug paraphernalia, cocaine, cash, cannabis and cocaine. Marshall was arrested and charged the same day.

Mike Evans, Detective Chief Inspector, for Cheshire’s SOCU, said, “Marshall’s sentencing was centred solely from evidence gained through his use of EncroChat.

“He believed EncroChat was a safe and secure service that would enable him to message freely and openly without being detected.

“Therefore his naivety meant he had no choice but to come clean and admit to his involvement in a drugs conspiracy.”

Marshall was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Monday, January 11, to nine years in jail for conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply and import cannabis.

