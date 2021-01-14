Murder Probed Launched After Two-week-old Baby Dies

A MURDER probed has been launched by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) after a two-week-old baby dies.

Police were called to a hospital on Friday, January 8 as concerns had been raised surrounding a baby girl from Heywood. On Monday January 11, the baby girl tragically died and a murder probe has been launched.

GMP’s Major Incident Team’s, Detective Chief Inspector Carl Jones said, “This is a desperately sad incident where a baby girl has lost her life and we are doing what we can to support her loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our investigation is ongoing; as always, we are keeping an open mind and have specialist officers working at the scene and on the investigation to establish the full facts of this case.”

Police have arrested a man aged 24 on suspicion of murder, but he has been released on bail pending further investigations.

Anyone with information regarding the death can contact the police directly using incident number 1896 of 08/01/2021 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

