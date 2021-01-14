Moscow Mayor Says Children Can Return to School Despite Covid Fears

MOSCOW Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has announced that children can return to school despite rising Covid fears as Russia’s capital registered 5,893 cases in the last 24 hours, according to official data.

Children from grades 1 to 11 will start their studies as usual, from January 18, according to the mayor, although it is “necessary to strictly follow the coronavirus prevention measures.”

“If even one case of infection is detected – as in the first half of the year – the whole class will be temporarily transferred to distance learning,” Sobyanin said.

Transport cards will also be unlocked. Students will be able to use them as before.

At the same time, the remaining restrictions are extended for another week – until January 21. Moscow universities and colleges during this period will be on vacation or work remotely.

Russia on Thursday reported 24,763 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,893 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,495,816, the world’s fourth-largest.

Authorities also confirmed 570 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 63,940.

