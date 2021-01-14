Morrisons Gives Thousands Of Staff £10 Pay Rise

Morrisons gives thousands of staff a pay rise of up to £10

Morrisons is blazing the trail to become the UK’s first supermarket to substantially increase their minimum wage to at least £10 per hour beginning in April, which will see some 96,000 staff around the country with substantially bigger pay packets.

David Potts, Morrisons CEO, said: “It’s great to be able to say that in the UK from April this year, if you work at Morrisons supermarkets, you will earn at least £10 an hour.

“It’s a symbolic and important milestone that represents another step in rewarding the incredibly important work that our colleagues do up and down the country.”

He added: “Morrisons colleagues have earned their status as key workers, and this pay increase, many times over.”

Morrissons currently pays £9.20 per hour at a minimum, so the new rate will mean a hefty nine per cent increase for many staff. Last year, Lidl also increased its minimum wage from £9.30 to £9.50 for people working outside of London, and pay rose to £10.85 for those working in the capital.

