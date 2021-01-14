Moreno Calls For Extended Curfew In Spain’s Andalucía

MORENO calls for tougher restrictions and an extended curfew in Spain’s Andalucía

President of the Junta de Andalucía Juanma Moreno called on the central government of Pedro Sanchez to enforce stricter national lockdown restrictions, just four days after the new measures were introduced in the community. Speaking at a visit to the Cadiz town of Algeciras on Wednesday, January 13, Mr Moreno suggested that at the very least, the curfew should be extended once again, from 10pm to 9pm.

“It would not be understandable that the Government of the Nation, having the data that are being seen not only in Andalusia but in the rest of Spain and Europe, did not make a decision for the whole of the country,” the president said.

The Spanish government has so far declined to introduce a blanket rule on restrictions, instead allowing each autonomous community to decide on measures which reflect the needs of the region. The Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, called the request of the Junta de Andalucía an “impulsive reaction” and urged Mr Sanchez to continue with the current “co-governance” system.

The Junta de Andalucía is due to meet tomorrow, Friday, January 15, to discuss new restrictive measures to be employed within the community. Some of the options on the table include a ban on mobility between provinces and even between the municipalities, as well as a further reduction of the hours of commercial activity.

