MORENO asks Andalucíans to stay at home where possible and avoid mixing with other households

Giving his second passionate speech of the day, President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, pleaded with citizens to “stay at home to the best of their ability” and try “not to multiply unnecessary social gatherings.” Speaking at the inauguration of the Centre for High Resolution of Specialties (CARE) Los Alcores in Sevilla on Thursday, January 14, Mr Moreno asked everyone to behave with “responsibility” in the midst of the “explosive” third wave of coronavirus sweeping the country.

Earlier today, Mr Moreno called on Pedro Sanchez’s government to take a tougher line with coronavirus restrictions and lockdown. The Junta de Andalucía is due to meet tomorrow, Friday, January 15, to discuss new restrictive measures to be employed within the community. Some of the options on the table include a ban on mobility between provinces and even between the municipalities, as well as a further reduction of the hours of commercial activity.

The president’s biggest message in Sevilla was that citizens should avoid unnecessary gathering wherever possible, and not be tempted to turn their homes into “mini-restaurants” by organising “clandestine parties” for people of different households.

