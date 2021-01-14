More than 676,180 Covid-19 vaccines given so far in Spain

THERE have been 676,186 coronavirus vaccines given in Spain since December 27, 2020, the Ministry of Health reported today, Thursday, January 14.

In total, 1,139,400 vaccines have been delivered throughout the different regions of Spain.

The region which has given the highest number of vaccines is Andalucia, with 123,459, followed by Cataluña, with 105,587; while the highest percentages have been in Melilla (91.1 per cent) and the Valencia Region (85.2 per cent).

The lowest percentages, with just over 41 per cent, have been in the Basque Country and Madrid, according to the Ministry of Health.

The aim is to have 70 per cent of the population vaccinated by summer. However, until the second doses are given, around three weeks after the first (from January 17 onwards) people who have received the vaccine will not be considered immune.

Total received Total administered Percentage

Andalucia: 216,320 123,459 57.1

C. Valenciana: 94,350 80,429 85.2

Baleares: 13,440 7,552 56.2

