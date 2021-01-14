Moderna vaccine reaches Denia

STAFF at the long-stay state-run La Pedrera hospital in Denia have received the Moderna anti-Covid vaccine.

The regional government’s Health department recently received its first shipment of 3,000 doses, which will go to hospitals for long-stay and chronic patients (Hacles).

Four hundred of the 800 doses sent to Alicante province areas were allotted to state-run La Pedrera, which was the only Marina Alta hospital where staff had not been vaccinated.

They are now due to receive the second Moderna dose two weeks after the first shots.

