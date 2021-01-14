MILLION DOLLAR bond for dad that allegedly put his new-born baby in the snow, and shot her dead.

Baby Harper was only five-days-old when dad, Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson aged 16, allegedly placed her in his rucksack, then hid her in the snow and shot her in the head two times.

-- Advertisement --



Kruckenberg-Anderson from Albany, Wisconsin was accused of murdering the new-born on January 5. Tuesday’s bail hearing saw the young dad appeared virtually, where he was offered bail to the tune of 1 million dollars.

Harper’s mother who has not been named, and Kruckenberg-Anderson are believed to have come to the decision that they were unable to keep their new-born baby, and planned to disposed of Harper. According to an interview that Kruckenberg-Anderson supposedly gave to the police, the parents wanted to “get rid of the infant by dropping it somewhere.”

Harper’s body was found some five days after her death, having been shot in the head. The dad gave several accounts of what had happened to his baby, including saying that he had given the baby to a friend.

Kruckenberg-Anderson has been kept in prison instead of the bond and is due in court on January 20.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Million Dollar Bond for Dad that Put Baby in the Snow and Shot Her Dead”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.