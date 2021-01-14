MediaMarkt buys Worten stores including Velez-Malaga branch

MediaMarkt has agreed the purchase of 17 Worten stores across Spain, including the Velez-Malaga branch.

THE company will retain all 270 Worten employees in the deal which the German multinational chain “strengthens its commitment to make technology available to its customers, expanding the network of convenience stores to reach places where it was not present before.”

“The planned acquisition of 17 Worten stores in Spain fits perfectly with our strategic objectives of being the first choice as a trusted retailer for tailored solutions in a world driven by technology,” said Alberto Álvarez Ayuso, CEO of MediaMarkt Iberia.

“These new stores will boost our online sales with new delivery points and order collection on the web.”

The deal means MediaMarkt will employ 7,000 people in 106 branches across the country.

Worten, meanwhile, has been carrying heavy losses for some time and has made the decision to “focus efforts on its online channel”, to ensure positive profitability in 2021.

