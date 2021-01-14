MAYOR Sadiq Khan Attacked Over His Policing Policy In London saying he does not Stand Up for the Police Enough



Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has been accused by Shaun Bailey, his Conservative opponent in the mayoral elections in May, of “throwing police officers under the bus”, by not defending them properly when they have been criticised by the public at times.

-- Advertisement --



Mr Bailey is running against Khan in May, and has made it clear that he intends to prioritise tackling crime in London if elected.

Bailey pointed to when in June last year, thousands of Black Lives Matter supporters took to the streets of London, protesting over the killing of George Floyd, and Mr Khan told them, “I stand with you and I share your anger and your pain”, and whilst condemning a small number who turned violent, London’s police union chief said he was ‘very disappointed’ with Mr Khan’s actions after 30 officers suffered injuries in the violence.

He told Express.co.uk, “Standing up for the people who feel wronged is the job of the mayor. If the police have done something wrong of course I’ll stand up for the people, but it’s a two-way alley. If the police are being victimised I’ll stand up for them as well, because having a police force that’s nervous, that cannot do its job, doesn’t help anybody out”.

He continued, “If you think your political leaders are not going to give you any cover there’s no way you can be inquisitive police officers. And there’s no way you can step out and take a big risk for the safety of the public because you know wrong or right the mayor is not going to defend you”.

__________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mayor Sadiq Khan Attacked Over His Policing Policy In London.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.