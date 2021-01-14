THE Mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, calls for the resignation of the Minister of Health and PSC candidate Salvador Illa calling his position as “untenable”.

-- Advertisement --



In an interview with Ser Catalunya, published by Europa Press, Ada Colau reminded the public that the pre-campaign for the Catalan elections coincides with the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccination campaign.

“We are all seeing his discomfort at the press conferences, where he is asked questions as a candidate and as Minister of Health. At a time when difficult decisions have to be made,” he said. She added that whether or not the elections are postponed, it is proving untenable for him to combine the two positions, and she urged him to “leave the Ministry as soon as possible and be a legitimate candidate”.

Colau pointed out that residents have been calling for elections to be held in Catalonia for a year, adding that they are necessary because there is currently “absolute lack of government” and a strong and cohesive government is needed.

However, she asked to hear “technical and scientific criteria” in view of the current situation of the pandemic and called for coordination between the Catalan and Spanish governments in order to put the general interest above all other considerations.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mayor of Barcelona Calls For Minister of Health Salvador Illa’s Resignation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.