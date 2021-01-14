Man hospitalised with multiple skull fractures after ‘suspicious’ incident

A man has been hospitalised with multiple skull fractures following a ‘suspicious’ incident.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to a house in Kimberley at around 1am on Wednesday, January 13, and later confirmed a man was treated for serious head injuries that were believed to have been caused in ‘suspicious circumstances’.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and will need surgery.

An investigation has been launched and police are appealing for anybody with information to contact them.


Detective Sergeant David Prest, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a serious incident that’s left a man hospitalised.

“We believe that he has been assaulted and are working hard to establish the circumstances of the attack.


“I’d ask that anyone who has any information or may have heard something suspicious in the area to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, could help us understand what happened.”

If you have any information or witnessed the incident, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 20 of 13 January 2021.

