Man Evacuated after Cordoba House Goes up in Flames

A Man has been evacuated to hospital after a Cordoba house went up in flames.

Emergency services were alerted that a single-family house was on fire in Ernesto Olivares street, Montilla in Cordoba. The alert was received at 1.30 am on Thursday, January 14 and Montilla Firefighters, Guardia Civil, Local Police and the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) rushed to the scene of the fire.

The fire started in the living room but then spread throughout the bedrooms and the kitchen and has damaged most of the house. A 59-year-old man suffering from smoke inhalation was transferred to the hospital in Montilla and the fire has successfully been put out.

