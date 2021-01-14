MADRID mayor requests declaration of ‘catastrophic zone’ following €1.4million in damages caused by Storm Filomena

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, called on the Spanish government on Thursday, January 14, to declare the country’s capital city a “catastrophic zone” following an estimated €1.4million worth of damages caused by Storm Filomena.

“We request the declaration of a catastrophic zone, the circumstances exist for it and I ask the central government for speed in its response,” said Almeida.

The mayor has also called an extraordinary plenary session to discuss the municipal management of the recovery after the storm. Storm Filomena ripped through Madrid for several days, causing the worst snowstorm in half a century and causing untold damage in the city. Madrid’s Barajas airport had to ground flights because of lack of visibility, and the capital’s bus and rail services ground to a halt.

