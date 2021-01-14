Lady Gaga Will Perform The US Anthem At Joe Biden’s Inauguration on January 20

Lady Gaga has been chosen to perform ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ on January 20, when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States respectively.

Gaga joins an impressive lineup of superstars who will also be performing, with John Bon Jovi, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, and Demi Lovato joining host Tom Hanks, for the ceremony that will be broadcast on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and MSNBC, as well as being streamed via Amazon Prime Video, and on social media platforms.

Posting online, the ‘Poker Face’ star said, “I hope you’re all celebrating. I hope all the women in this country know that there is a real reckoning and a real change. I hope the people who have been oppressed by power … I hope that you know your voices are heard. I’m just honestly kind of speechless. This is a very special day. It’s a day where a lot of people … have felt like we were living in a state of terror and aggression all the time and it’s over. You can feel warm now”.

She continued, “I feel like the world just got a big hug from God. Go home and hug your families and hug yourself. May we all stitch ourselves back together after all this. Be safe and be peaceful. There’s no need to gloat in anybody’s face that Joe won. There’s no need to be unkind. This is just a time for healing, this is a time for rest and a time for love. And the people have spoken”.

