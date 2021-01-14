Jeff Bridges Says His Tumour Has ‘Drastically Shrunk’ in Cancer Battle

BIG Lebowski star Jeff Bridges says his tumour has ‘drastically shrunk’ in his battle with cancer.

The Oscar-winning actor shared an update on his health via his website and his battle with cancer appears to be going well. “I go in for a CAT scan to see if my new protocol is shrinking the tumour,” Bridges said on his website in a post dated January 6: “Turns out it’s working beautifully. The thing has drastically shrunk.”

“I come home elated with the news,” he continued.

Last October, the 71-year-old revealed on Twitter that he had been diagnosed with cancer: “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.

“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.” In December, Bridges revealed he had shaved his head and was “feeling good.”

“Here’s the latest: Feeling good. Shaved my head. Got a puppy — Monty. Had a birthday — 71, man,” the star of “The Big Lebowski” shared on Instagram.

The Oscar-winning actor for Crazy Heart also spoke about the assault of Capitol Hill: “I turn on the TV to find out what is happening in the world, and seeing our country attack itself broke my heart.”

