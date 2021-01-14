HOPES for recovery in A Coruña as hotels reopen after months of closures.

This week has seen some of the large hotels in A Coruña reopened which is a hopeful sign of recovery amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The Ibis Styles Coruña, that is in A Grela, opened its doors on Monday January 11, after being closed since late December. The main customers so far are business uses, which means the hotel will mainly see weekday business.

The Hotusa group’s EXE Coruña has also reopened and hopes to gain more reservations as time goes on.

Other hotels have made the most of the recent closures, and have pushed ahead with refurbishments plans and expect business to pick up from March.

