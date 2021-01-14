LAST November, Teulada-Moraira councillors approved a motion from the Urban Development department, proposing to give women’s names to local streets.

The proposal is now being put into practice and the local population have been given the opportunity of putting forward the names of influential or historically-relevant women until February 15.

-- Advertisement --



The initiative is open to all residents who may send one email with the names of three candidates to participacionciudadana@teuladamoraira.org with a short explanation for their choices.

A shortlist of the most popular names will be announced on the town hall’s website after the closing date and put to a popular vote.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Giving women their due.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.