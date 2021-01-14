Germany Registers Record High 1,244 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours

GERMANY registers a record high 1,244 Covid deaths in 24 hours, the highest number since the health crisis began, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The latest figures from the country make for alarming reading as in addition to the high death toll, 25,164 people have been reportedly infected in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday (January 13), the country registered 1,060 deaths in one day – the third-worst figure of the pandemic.

The country is heading towards a new extension of the restrictions beyond January 31, according to the Health Minister, Jens Spahn, which he announced yesterday, as a third wave of COVID, mixed with new variants, hits all of Europe.

Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Portugal have extended their restrictions, while the United Kingdom yesterday added its worst daily death data, 1,564 deaths, and reported 47,525 positives.

According to the RKI, the total number of deaths in the country has now reached 43,881 due to the virus and the total number of infections has risen to around 1,978,590.

The RKI gives the so-called seven-day incidence at 151.2. The parameter is well above the federal and state target, which is 50. The value indicates how many people per 100,000 population tested positive within seven days.

