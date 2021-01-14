France’s Sarkozy Accused of Giving Wife €3k Per Month Fake Job

FRANCE’S former President Nicholas Sarkozy has been accused of giving his wife a €3000 per month government job where she did not have to do any work.

Le Canard Enchaine, a French satirical newspaper, has made serious accusations that Cecelia Attias was paid just under €3100 per month in her part-time job as a parliamentary secretary. She was obliged to work less than 76 hours to earn her high wage, and the newspaper claims that there is no evidence that she performed any actual work in her position.

Ms. Attias became the secretary to the female MP who filled Sarkozy’s seat in French parliament when he was selected to become the country’s Interior Minister by President Jacques Chirac in 2002. Sarkozy, who served as France’s President between 2007 and 2012.

Sarkozy and his now ex-wife Attias have denied the allegations, with a spokesperson for the former President telling the French press that “Cécilia Sarkozy’s professional contribution throughout Nicolas Sarkozy’s political life from 1988 to 2007 is well known publicly, as the numerous press articles published on the subject prove.”

Sarkozy is currently facing separate corruption allegations connected to his long political career, including attempting to bribe a senior magistrate with a job on the Riviera if probes into his affairs were dropped.

