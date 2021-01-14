Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi Hospitalised

FORMER Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalised in the Principality of Monaco, for urgent cardiological examinations after suffering a problem with his heart.

The news was confirmed by Alberto Zangrillo, the personal doctor of the founder of Forza Italia, who said he “went in person to visit Silvio Berlusconi on Monday,” he told news agencies, “and after having visited him, I arranged for urgent hospitalisation at the cardiology centre in the Principality of Monaco because I did not consider it prudent to deal with the transport to Italy”.

Berlusconi, 84, was in the South of France, in Chateaun-euf-de Grasse, Valbonne, about 35 km from Nice, in the house of his daughter Marina. According to the press office of Forza Italia, Berlusconi should return home “within a few days”. The vice president of the party, Antonio Tajani, explained that he will inform him “of the outcome of the crisis”: “I believe that in the evening he himself will hear Salvini and Meloni to take stock of the crisis”.

In September last year, Berlusconi had tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus and had developed symptoms of Covid-19, including bilateral pneumonia. Upon leaving hospital, Berlusconi had spoken of the disease as a very hard battle, he had specified that he had been in anguish for his children and grandchildren, and had invited the sick to “not let go”.

The former Italian PM suffered a relapse on November 30 after overcoming Covid in September.

