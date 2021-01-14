Former Danish minister and active politician faces impeachment

IN a historic vote in Denmark’s Parliament today (January 14), former immigration minister Inger Støjberg will be just the sixth person to face an impeachment trial since 1849.

A commission investigation her actions as minister in 2016 has been very critical in the way in which she acted whereby, amongst other things, despite being told it was illegal, she split up couples consisting of an adult and a minor.

Having done this, it is alleged that she deliberately misled Parliament about her actions.

Even her own party Venstre which asked her to resign as vice chairman at the end of December voted against her with party leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen writing on Facebook “It’s my conclusion that an impeachment trial is the only course of action to shed light on the serious accusations being faced by Inger Støjberg and therefore Venstre.”

There were just two impeachment trials in Denmark in the 20th Century and if found guilty of any charges laid against her, she does run the risk of imprisonment.

