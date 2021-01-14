FORMER Celtic striker Moussa Dembélé joins Atlético Madrid on loan from Lyon with an option to buy for a fee of 33.5 million euros in the future.

-- Advertisement --



The 24-year-old Frenchman has joined Atlético on loan and will play at the Wanda Metropolitano until the end of the season after the player passed his medical at the Clínica Universidad de Navarra.

At 16, Dembélé moved to English club Fulham, where he played for the U18 side and won the prestigious Premier Academy League before making his first-team debut at 17 against West Ham in the 2013/14 season, with his performances earning him a spot in the France U21 squad.

Dembéle enjoyed a fantastic 2015/16 season at Fulham – netting 15 goals and providing seven assists which secured him a move to Celtic FC in the summer, where he continued to progress as a footballer.

The Frenchman became the key striker in Brendan Rodgers’ side that won the treble, providing 16 goals and nine assists in the 2017/18 season. Dembélé played in the Champions League for the first time during his stay in Scotland. In fact, he netted five goals in the competition, including a brace against Manchester City in his first season at Celtic FC.

The striker moved to Olympique Lyonnais in summer 2018. Since then, he has scored 45 times and provided 13 assists in his 108 games at the French club.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Former Celtic Striker Moussa Dembélé Joins Atlético Madrid from Lyon”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.